Kikli in Gurugram makes a persuasive case for looking beyond the familiar shorthand of Punjabi food. The menu, shaped by Chef Amninder Sandhu’s interest in lesser-known traditions, travels from home kitchens and royal tables to street corners. Kadaiyaan Lukeya Chicken, Gobhi Bharmi, Katlama, Chapli Kebabs, Nalli Kachori and Atte Di Chiddi sit alongside everyday favourites such as Kachalu Salad and Bhaneya Aloo Chaat. The breads deserve particular attention. Mushki Roti, a naturally fermented Punjabi bread, and Toonhi Roti, likened to a Punjabi cousin of Sindhi koki, offer a change from the predictable naan-and-tandoori-roti circuit. Satpura Chaat is a lively assembly of crisp layers, khatti-meethi aloo di launji, chole and imli chutney, while Kunda Danda Chutney underlines the kitchen’s commitment to traditional preparation.

The cooking has its high points. The mutton seekh kebab arrives with a broth, an unexpected touch that keeps the meat succulent and adds depth. Chicken chaap is a refreshing interpretation of bhatti ka murgh, while the palodiwali dal brings welcome smokiness to the table. The sarson ka saag, unfortunately, disappoints, lacking the lift one hopes for from this Punjabi staple. The cocktails, devised by Jeet Rana and Chirag Pal, draw on flavours such as aam panna, ganne ka ras, lassi, thandai and Punjabi masalas. The ideas are appealing, and the Regular and Patiala pours playfully acknowledge the region’s generous drinking culture, but the drinks lean too sweet.