A whistle, a clap and a flurry of wings. On a winter afternoon in Old Delhi, Shahina Arif stands on her terrace, eyes trained on the sky as her pigeons circle above the crowded rooftops. She watches them closely, waiting for them to respond to her call and return home. It is a sight she has grown up with and one she has no intention of giving up.

Known locally as ‘Bhabi’, Shahina is believed to be the only woman practising Kabootar Bazi in Delhi. What began as a childhood fascination, accompanying her father to the terrace, has become a lifelong passion that she now shares with her husband, Mohammad Arif.

“I have always been fond of this sport. As a child, I would go to the terrace with my father, who was also a Kabutar Baz. Watching him made me interested in training pigeons and making them participate in races,” she says.

Marriage brought her a partner who shared the same passion. “Later, I got married to a man who himself was a Kabootar Baz. Now we do Kabootar Bazi together. We are fond of pigeon racing. We don't participate in fights as much as we make our pigeons race,” she says.

The couple's routine revolves around raising, feeding and training their birds. The main season runs from November to February, with enthusiasts releasing their pigeons from rooftops between noon and 5 pm. Training begins in October, starting with short flights before gradually building the birds' stamina for longer distances. Their diet includes mustard, flaxseeds, sesame seeds and chickpeas, with almonds and pistachios added during winter.

Shahina maintains a flock of nearly 175 pigeons, including Hyderabadi, Neele, Nafte, Teethre, Desi and Patiala breeds. The latter, sourced from Punjab, is her favourite and costs between Rs 600 and Rs 1,000.

Looking after such a large flock is a daily commitment. “I take care of these pigeons just as I take care of my children. If they suffer an injury, I give them first aid and make sure they receive proper care,” she says.

Being a woman in a traditionally male-dominated sport has made her something of an exception. Shahina says she has yet to come across another woman practising Kabootar Bazi in Delhi and has even received an award for her participation. Her husband, Mohammad Arif, is firmly behind her.

“I will always support her in whatever way she needs. As long as she wants to continue Kabootar Bazi, I will be there for her,” he says. “Some people may look at it differently or think otherwise, but we don't care what others say. Whatever she likes doing, she has my full support.”

The sport, however, is increasingly challenged by Old Delhi's changing skyline. Multi-storey buildings and shrinking open spaces make it harder to track pigeons once they fly beyond the neighbourhood. Shahina says her birds typically stay airborne for five to seven minutes, but she sometimes depends on people spotting them at a distance to know where they have travelled.

For now, the terrace remains her domain. And as another winter sets in, Shahina is back at her familiar perch, calling out to her birds and keeping an old Delhi tradition alive, one flight at a time.