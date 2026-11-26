NEW DELHI: The Federation of Central Universities Teachers’ Associations (FEDCUTA) has demanded the immediate revocation of the suspension of Visva-Bharati University Professor Sudipta Bhattacharyya, terming the action arbitrary and legally untenable.

In a statement, the federation alleged that the suspension was an attempt to silence teachers raising concerns about the university’s functioning. It also demanded an apology to the professor.

Bhattacharyya, founder Secretary of the Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association, was issued a warning letter on August 21 and a show-cause notice on October 9 over a resignation letter he had submitted on July 26 from a committee position.