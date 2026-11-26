Cats aren't particularly interested in pleasing humans. They will ignore your calls, judge your choices and walk away just when you think you've made a friend. And yet, put eight of them in a café, and grown adults will happily abandon their conversations for a chance to earn a little feline affection.

Tucked away in Paschim Vihar, Oven Kissed Cat Café is a brick-walled, fairy-lit haven where the pastries have serious competition. The real stars have whiskers, twitching tails and minds of their own. A fluffy white cat might curl up in your lap, while another gives you a look that suggests you've failed some invisible test. Around half past noon, the café's eight residents — Ragdolls, Himalayans and Indian cats — arrive from their home less than a kilometre away. Some wander between tables, others curl up beside the pastries. When they've had enough attention, they simply retreat for a nap.

"They are quite moody!" laughs owner Sandeep Dhawan. "Some days, they sleep a lot, while on other days, they are more interested in interacting with people," he says.

Dhawan never planned to open a cat café. The idea came from his 13-year-old son, who campaigned for a pet cat for six to eight months. In March 2025, two kittens finally arrived home. Dhawan, a self-confessed germophobe, initially carried sanitiser everywhere and washed his hands nearly 50 times a day. But within 15 to 20 days, he was smitten. "I still can't explain what happened. Today, I cannot imagine living without cats," he says.

A third cat followed, and Dhawan began bringing the animals to the café. Customers took to them instantly. "That's really how it began."

For some visitors, the cats offer more than a cute distraction. "Cats are adorable and very soothing. Just having them around can lift your mood and help you feel relaxed. Some guests long for a cat but aren't allowed one at home. Others once had one and miss it. A few, grieving a lost pet, are overcome. Sometimes, they become so emotional when they see our cats that they actually break down and cry," says Dhawan.

Vikas Singh, a Punjabi Bagh resident, finds their company particularly comforting. During his management studies in Connaught Place, he grew attached to a cat that wandered through the institute's corridors and classrooms. "I used to interact with her, and it was a very calming experience, especially because I am an anxious person," he says. His family never allowed pets at home, so the café offers a chance to revisit that familiar comfort. "I keep coming back just to spend time with the cats."

The food, meanwhile, is no mere supporting act. Lucky Kumar, a resident of Paschim Puri, is impressed with the menu. "Their white sauce is super tasty. The variety is really amazing, and everything is pocket-friendly, so you can even experiment with your taste buds," he says.

Whether you're there for feline therapy or a good café outing, Oven Kissed offers a charming escape. Just remember: you may be paying the bill, but the cats are calling the shots.