The first thing you notice about Mahjong is the sound: tiles clicking against one another, being shuffled, stacked and dealt across the table. Then come the calculations, the strategy and the animated conversations. Before long, a seemingly simple game has everyone hooked.

In Delhi's Defence Colony, this social ritual has found a dedicated address at The Mahjong House. What began as an afternoon on a terrace among four friends has grown into a club for people who want to learn, play and compete.

“After I learnt the game, three friends and I got together on a terrace, and what started as a casual conversation soon turned into an idea,” says Rachna Raheja, founder of The Mahjong House. “We wanted to create a space where people could come together over their love for Mahjong.” The idea eventually became one of the first dedicated Mahjong clubs of its kind, with a second branch now open in Noida.

The House offers three variations: Traditional Mahjong, Wellington Bombay Mahjong and Taiwanese Mahjong. Its appeal cuts across generations, with players ranging from eight-year-old beginners to senior citizens in their eighties. “It is lovely to see how a game can bring together people across generations,” says Raheja.

Since Mahjong requires four players, finding a tableful of enthusiasts is part of the experience. The House has built an active WhatsApp community of nearly 400 members, where players coordinate games, find partners and book tables.

A two-hour session costs ₹700 per person and includes tea, coffee, beverages and snacks. Those who are new to the game can sign up for classes conducted by two certified teachers. Each batch has four participants, allowing everyone to learn and practise together. The space also hosts Mahjong parties and kitty gatherings.

For Raheja, the attraction goes beyond the game itself. “Mahjong is a wonderful way to disconnect from screens and engage with people in person. It encourages concentration, sharpens the mind, develops strategic thinking and, most importantly, brings people together,” she says.

And perhaps that is the real charm of The Mahjong House. In an age of digital distractions, it offers something refreshingly old-fashioned: four people, a table, a game and the pleasure of good company.