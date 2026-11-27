NEW DELHI: A minor road altercation near the Sarai Kale Khan flyover turned into a brutal attack on Wednesday. Two men were assaulted with a hammer and a wooden stick before one of them was robbed of his mobile phone. What followed was a 160-kilometre chase that led to the arrest of the accused on Thursday.
According to the police investigation, the accused had hired the vehicle on rent. After the road rage incident, they allegedly changed the vehicle’s number plate near Palwal in Haryana and put an MLA sticker on the car to evade police checks. The accused then continued roaming across Delhi-NCR.
The incident took place on Wednesday around 4 pm near Sarai Kale Khan Flyover. The injured persons, Vikram (39) and Arun (22), both contractual employees of Safdarjung Hospital, were returning home on a motorcycle after completing their duty, a senior police officer said.
The accused have been identified as Armaan (23) and Abhishek (25). Armaan is a fourth-year law student and also engaged in an online retail business. Abhishek is a second-year BA student and is engaged in the construction business.
During the journey, their motorcycle came into contact with a white car, following which an altercation occurred. Two occupants of the car allegedly assaulted both motorcycle riders with a hammer and a wooden stick, causing head injuries. They also allegedly robbed the mobile phone of one of the injured persons before fleeing from the spot.
The owner of the vehicle revealed that the car had been rented by Abhishek. The accused repeatedly changed their locations after the incident. The police team conducted sustained searches across south Delhi, Tigaon in Haryana and Narela in outer Delhi. Eventually, both were nabbed from Khajuri Khas in northeast Delhi.
Preliminary report said that the registration plate of the vehicle was changed and an MLA sticker was affixed to its front windscreen in an attempt to evade detection. The car has been recovered, police said. One hammer, one wooden stock, allegedly used in the offence, the robbed mobile phone involved in the attack have also been recovered.