NEW DELHI: A minor road altercation near the Sarai Kale Khan flyover turned into a brutal attack on Wednesday. Two men were assaulted with a hammer and a wooden stick before one of them was robbed of his mobile phone. What followed was a 160-kilometre chase that led to the arrest of the accused on Thursday.

According to the police investigation, the accused had hired the vehicle on rent. After the road rage incident, they allegedly changed the vehicle’s number plate near Palwal in Haryana and put an MLA sticker on the car to evade police checks. The accused then continued roaming across Delhi-NCR.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 4 pm near Sarai Kale Khan Flyover. The injured persons, Vikram (39) and Arun (22), both contractual employees of Safdarjung Hospital, were returning home on a motorcycle after completing their duty, a senior police officer said.

The accused have been identified as Armaan (23) and Abhishek (25). Armaan is a fourth-year law student and also engaged in an online retail business. Abhishek is a second-year BA student and is engaged in the construction business.