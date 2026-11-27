NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown on an alleged international cybercrime and human trafficking syndicate, the Delhi Police has rescued 164 foreign nationals, including 92 Indonesian and 72 Malaysian nationals, who were allegedly held captive and forced to participate in online investment fraud, an official said on Thursday.
Police recovered 549 digital devices, 174 passports and other electronic equipment from the premises. A 25-year-old Malaysian national has been arrested in connection with the case, an official said.
All the foreign nationals had arrived in India around three months ago on business visas. After their arrival, their passports were allegedly confiscated and they were provided scripts to carry out cyber fraud, officials said. They were kept in paying guest accommodations, allegedly served substandard food and physically assaulted if they refused to work.
The foreign nationals were trained to execute a specific pattern of cyber fraud and given written scripts containing conversations they had to follow while approaching prospective victims.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly operating an organised international cyber fraud network by bringing foreign nationals to India on various pretexts, including promises of employment and lucrative opportunities. After their arrival, they were allegedly confined and forced to participate in cyber fraud activities, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar said.
The syndicate allegedly used websites and APK-based applications to lure people with promises of high returns. The operators created fictitious female identities and online profiles to approach prospective victims through social media, develop online relationships and gain their confidence before inducing them to invest through fraudulent trading platforms, Kumar said.
“We got to know about the fraud after the Crime Branch received an email alert about the alleged cyber fraud racket around a week ago, following which its officers began developing intelligence about the network,” the officer said.
The rescued foreign nationals were allegedly forced to communicate with prospective victims and operate the platforms using mobile phones, desktop computers, laptops and SIM cards. Initial information suggested that around 60 to 70 foreign nationals were being held captive. However, the number turned out to be significantly higher when the police team raided the suspected premises, rescuing 164 people.
Tan Guan Wei, a Malaysian national, has been arrested. His role and association with other members of the network are being investigated.
During the investigation, the role of Indian handlers Sunil Kumar and Sushil Kumar also surfaced. Certain bank accounts maintained by them have allegedly been used to meet rental and operational expenses of the network.
Police are examining the recovered devices and financial transactions to identify victims, trace the proceeds of the alleged fraud and establish the complete network. A case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station under relevant provisions of the BNS.