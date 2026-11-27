NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown on an alleged international cybercrime and human trafficking syndicate, the Delhi Police has rescued 164 foreign nationals, including 92 Indonesian and 72 Malaysian nationals, who were allegedly held captive and forced to participate in online investment fraud, an official said on Thursday.

Police recovered 549 digital devices, 174 passports and other electronic equipment from the premises. A 25-year-old Malaysian national has been arrested in connection with the case, an official said.

All the foreign nationals had arrived in India around three months ago on business visas. After their arrival, their passports were allegedly confiscated and they were provided scripts to carry out cyber fraud, officials said. They were kept in paying guest accommodations, allegedly served substandard food and physically assaulted if they refused to work.

The foreign nationals were trained to execute a specific pattern of cyber fraud and given written scripts containing conversations they had to follow while approaching prospective victims.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly operating an organised international cyber fraud network by bringing foreign nationals to India on various pretexts, including promises of employment and lucrative opportunities. After their arrival, they were allegedly confined and forced to participate in cyber fraud activities, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar said.