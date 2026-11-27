NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said 60 per cent of the Yamuna in the capital had been cleaned, with work underway to rejuvenate the remaining stretch of the river.

Speaking at the launch of the Amrita SREE self-help group programme, Gupta praised spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as Amma, for her philanthropy.

“Amma said to me that the Yamuna has to be cleaned. I assured her that the Yamuna will be cleaned. I am happy that 60 per cent of the Yamuna has achieved the clean dimension and work is going on full swing to clean the remaining 40 per cent,” Gupta said. The Chief Minister said Amma had promised to visit the Yamuna.

On Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had claimed that 60 per cent of the Yamuna had been cleaned and that its water was now potable. He said the entire river would be cleaned by 2029 or 2030. Sirsa credited Gupta and the Union government for supporting the work. He said it was being carried out in phases, with one stretch cleaned before moving to the next.