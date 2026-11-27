The entrance is easy to miss. There is no flashy sign, loud music or even, sometimes, a conventional doorway. You might have to walk through a record store or find an unmarked entrance to discover what lies inside. In Delhi, going out for a cocktail is increasingly becoming an exercise in discovery. While rooftop lounges and nightclubs continue to attract crowds, a new crop of smaller establishments is offering something different: carefully crafted cocktails, personalised service, music-led experiences and intimate spaces.

For 26-year-old advertising professional Manik Roy, the attraction lies in the atmosphere. "I enjoy going to places where I can actually speak to the person across the table without shouting over the music. The cocktails are important, but so is the atmosphere. I would rather spend an evening at a small bar with a good playlist than at a massive club," the professional says.

The speakeasy concept is not new to Delhi. Pass Code Only (PCO) in Vasant Vihar helped introduce the city to the format, famously using a telephone booth and a passcode to welcome guests into its discreet drinking space. More than a decade later, the idea has found a new generation of admirers.

In Greater Kailash II, Somewhere Nowhere takes the hidden-bar experience further. Guests enter through an unassuming vinyl record and cigar store before discovering a Japanese-inspired cocktail space upstairs. Its intimate setting draws inspiration from Japanese listening rooms, where vinyl records are as important as the drinks.

POD, also in Greater Kailash II, takes inspiration from Tokyo's tiny Golden Gai drinking establishments. Its compact setting and inventive cocktail programme feature coffee, chocolate and unexpected ingredients.

At Barbet & Pals, the focus is on ingredient-driven cocktails inspired by different parts of India. Its nine-seat microbar, Cavity, offers a tasting-menu-style approach to mixology. Together in Vasant Vihar, meanwhile, combines vinyl culture with a Japanese-inspired cocktail programme in an intimate listening-room setting.

For 24-year-old creative professional Anumeha Mishra, the appeal lies in discovering something unexpected. "I like the fact that these places don't necessarily have a standard menu of familiar cocktails. You can tell the bartender what flavours you enjoy and let them suggest something. Sometimes discovering a drink you wouldn't have ordered yourself is the best part of the evening," the professional says.

As 28-year-old entrepreneur Siddhant George observes, "Going out has become less about being seen at the biggest or most talked-about place and more about finding somewhere that suits your mood. Sometimes you want a lively night, but on other occasions you want good music, interesting drinks and a space where you can actually unwind."

When every other bar has a secret entrance, the secret does not remain one for very long. What distinguishes a good intimate bar is not how difficult it is to find but what happens once you get inside. In a city where nightlife has traditionally celebrated scale and spectacle, Delhi's smaller bars are making a compelling case for a different kind of evening. Sometimes, the best nights begin behind a door you almost walked past.