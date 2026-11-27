At 19, Krishang Raghuvanshi thought his tennis career was over. A hip injury had forced him to give up professional sport after 14 years of training. The physical recovery was one thing; figuring out life beyond the tennis court was another. For eight months, he battled depression, moving between psychiatrists and psychologists, many of whom, he felt, struggled to understand the emotional toll of losing a sporting career.

Two years later, that experience has given him a different way to stay connected to sport. Along with Uday Verdi Jain, a former aspiring cricketer who quit after an ACL injury, the 21-year-old has co-founded PlayCortex, a sports technology venture designed to support athletes' physical and mental well-being.

The founders initially spoke to more than 500 athletes across India, hoping to document their experiences in a blog. Instead, they uncovered a larger gap: athletes often have little structured support when injuries, poor performances or the pressures of competition affect their well-being.

“We were both in a bad place mentally because we had quit our sports and were trying to pivot into other aspects of our lives. We realised that so many people go through something similar,” says Raghuvanshi, a commerce student at the University of Mumbai who spent his teenage years training in Barcelona.

The venture's first product, Kru, is an AI-powered companion that works through WhatsApp and iMessage. Athletes can interact with it through text or voice across 16 sports, sharing workout routines, food images, injuries and match performances. The platform uses this information to track progress and create personalised training and development plans.

Mental health, however, is central to its proposition. Kru checks in with athletes, tracks patterns in their training and flags language that may indicate distress. With their consent, users can also be connected to psychologists, counsellors, physiotherapists and strength and conditioning coaches.

“For athletes, losing matches and having difficult training days are part of the process. But there is often nobody to speak to about how you feel,” says Raghuvanshi. The reluctance to discuss mental health, he adds, is particularly pronounced in India, where seeking help is often mistaken for weakness.

PlayCortex does not intend to replace coaches or clinicians. Instead, it hopes to give them a fuller picture of an athlete's condition, helping them understand when to push harder and when to ease off. Kru also supports English, Hindi and Marathi, making interaction easier through familiar languages.

The founders are initially targeting athletes aged 14 and above. They have partnered with four academies, with more than 100 athletes between 10 and 18 participating in the pilot programme. The academy-led approach allows coaches to use aggregated insights to identify individual players' needs.

For Raghuvanshi, the journey from tennis courts to technology has been an unexpected one. His professional sporting ambitions may have ended at 19, but the experience has given him a new purpose: helping other athletes navigate the challenges he once struggled to articulate.