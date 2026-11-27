Eating out should be simple. Pick a restaurant, browse the menu and order what takes your fancy. But for people with dietary restrictions, the exercise involves a little detective work: How much oil went into the curry? Is the bread made with refined flour? Will that seemingly harmless dish agree with me? Chef and entrepreneur Sandeep Namboodiry knows the drill. After 14–15 years in the restaurant business, and navigating dietary restrictions of his own, he decided to rethink the way restaurants approach food. Rather than ask diners to compromise, he wanted to create a menu that accommodated them.

The result is TerraCurry, founded with his wife, Anam, and opened in Greater Kailash II in September 2026. “I essentially created a restaurant for people like me, who enjoy eating out but often struggle to find food they can comfortably eat,” says Namboodiry.

Conceived after the closure of his high-end wine restaurant MESA in Lodhi Colony, TerraCurry aims to preserve the pleasure of Indian food without excessive fats or ingredients that make dishes unnecessarily heavy. “I wanted to solve that gap in the market. There was no other complicated motivation behind it. I wanted to make the experience enjoyable, affordable and consistent, so that people would want to return regularly,” he says.

The kitchen uses international techniques, including sous-vide, emulsion blending and combi-oven cooking, to control texture and retain flavour. “We haven't necessarily introduced anything new. We have simply applied international cooking techniques to Indian food, which wasn't something that was commonly done earlier,” says Namboodiry.

Developing the menu took six months, with sourcing ingredients and finding reliable suppliers across India proving particularly challenging. A keen traveller and student of regional food traditions, he draws inspiration from heirloom recipes. “You should read about food, but you should also travel and experience it yourself,” he says.

Take the dal makhani, traditionally enriched with butter and cream. TerraCurry's version does without both, with ghee served separately. The menu also features gluten-free and plant-based alternatives. Anam, who has a background in nutrition, has helped identify the oils, flours and plant-based milk used in the kitchen.

A distinctive feature is its collection of seven bowls inspired by India's varied terrains. The idea came from a book about a Peruvian chef who created a tasting menu around his country's landscapes. Namboodiry wondered why India couldn't have something similar.

“I realised that India, too, has several distinct terrains. I wanted to apply the same approach while creating these bowls,” he says.

Each bowl combines a curry, dal and grain chosen to complement one another. The portions are generous, too. “Nobody leaves hungry after having one,” he says.

The interiors reflect the restaurant's earthy sensibility, with teal velvet chairs, dark wooden tables, warm lighting and shelves of living plants. Namboodiry sees potential for the concept in corporate hubs such as Gurugram, where diners might enjoy familiar regional flavours alongside something new.

Early response has been encouraging, with repeat customers returning for sharing plates, fish and chaat. But Namboodiry believes the real test is simple: interiors and social media might bring diners in once; it is the food and experience that will make them return.