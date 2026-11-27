NEW DELHI: For the second time in a week, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Delhi airport has stopped a passenger from allegedly attempting to smuggle a knife onto a flight.

The latest incident occurred on Friday morning in the security hold area of Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

A CISF source told the TNIE, “At about 5.25 am today, we detected a small knife embedded inside the bracelet of a domestic passenger.” A security screener found the weapon while frisking the passenger in the departure area.

The small, foldable knife had been cleverly concealed inside the bracelet, making it almost impossible to detect through a visual check. “It was the competency of the CISF screener that led to its detection,” the source added.

The passenger’s name and flight details were not available with the CISF.

In the previous incident, a large knife was detected at Terminal 2 on Saturday, November 21.

The passenger, Daljit Singh, a Chinese national, had arrived in Delhi from Hong Kong on Cathay Pacific flight CX-695. He was scheduled to travel onwards to Raipur on Air India flight AI-1729.

“Around 4 am, when his hand baggage was screened during the security checks before he was to board his flight, the X-ray scan revealed the image of a metallic object. On subsequent physical examination of the hand baggage, a knife concealed inside a belt buckle was detected,” the source said.

During the inquiry, the passenger claimed that his son had purchased the belt three or four days earlier and that he was unaware of the knife concealed inside it, the source added.

The passenger apologised for unknowingly carrying the dangerous object. The knife was removed from the buckle and taken into the possession of security agencies.

“The passenger was permitted to proceed on his onward journey to Raipur on his scheduled flight,” the source added.