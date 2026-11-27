NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has pulled up TikTok for concealing from it that the Chinese social media App was blocked in India since June 2020 on national security grounds. The ban had followed border skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav passed the order, noting that the App had filed its copyright case in 2024 but did not disclose the blocking directions issued by the central government more than four years earlier.

The judge said that non-disclosure of this nature has to be dealt with firmly, as the Court acts on the faith of what is placed before it by the parties. "Its conduct, by itself, disentitles it to the equitable relief of interim injunction," it said.

The judge said that TikTok did not approach the court with “clean hands” in its plea seeking an injunction in its suit against a Ludhiana-based businessman over the use of the word ‘TIKTOK’ on sewing machine labels.

In his November 26 order, the judge also said that the company made misleading claims of continuous use of its trademarks in the country since 2017 and suppressed an October 2023 order of the trademarks registry refusing to recognise TikTok as a well-known trademark, primarily because the app had been blocked in India.