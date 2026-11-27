NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has pulled up TikTok for concealing from it that the Chinese social media App was blocked in India since June 2020 on national security grounds. The ban had followed border skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops.
Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav passed the order, noting that the App had filed its copyright case in 2024 but did not disclose the blocking directions issued by the central government more than four years earlier.
The judge said that non-disclosure of this nature has to be dealt with firmly, as the Court acts on the faith of what is placed before it by the parties. "Its conduct, by itself, disentitles it to the equitable relief of interim injunction," it said.
The judge said that TikTok did not approach the court with “clean hands” in its plea seeking an injunction in its suit against a Ludhiana-based businessman over the use of the word ‘TIKTOK’ on sewing machine labels.
In his November 26 order, the judge also said that the company made misleading claims of continuous use of its trademarks in the country since 2017 and suppressed an October 2023 order of the trademarks registry refusing to recognise TikTok as a well-known trademark, primarily because the app had been blocked in India.
“A party which invokes the jurisdiction of this court in relation to the very mark under which such an application was offered was bound to disclose this fact at the outset. Instead, the petition projects a picture of continuous and present use of the mark in India. The statement in para 3 of the petition, read with the omission to disclose the blocking and the order dated October 31, 2023, cannot be treated as an inadvertent overstatement,” the judge said.
The judge, however, restrained the businessman from using or relying on the disputed copyright registration and search certificate during the pendency of the proceedings, while clarifying that the directions did not mean an injunction in favour of TikTok and the Court has not permitted the platform to resume operations in India.
The judge said the order was being issued to “maintain the purity of the register of copyright” and that TikTok’s opposition to the registration of the mark TikTok shall be decided on its own merits.