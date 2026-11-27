NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday opened former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s controversial ‘Sheesh Mahal’ residence on Flagstaff Road to the media, showcasing its interiors and furnishings, which the BJP has alleged were purchased using public money at exorbitant prices.

Officials displayed expensive furnishings, including a chandelier allegedly worth Rs 11.56 lakh, a sofa priced at Rs 5.47 lakh, chairs costing Rs 5.58 lakh, a centre table worth Rs 6.79 lakh and curtains valued at Rs 5.69 lakh. According to the BJP, the total cost of the renovation and furnishings ordered by Kejriwal when he was the CM was pegged at Rs 58.83 crore.

Officials alleged that there was a dumbwaiter worth Rs 7 lakh to ferry food from one floor to another. A massage bed worth Rs 4.07 lakh and Jacuzzi worth Rs 5.95 lakh were also at the wellness area of the residence.

A powder room with fittings worth Rs 5.8 lakh, a ‘baithak’ costing Rs 41 lakh and a lobby adorned with items valued at Rs 7.5 lakh were on display at the former CM’s residence.

The bungalow will be opened to the public next month, with an online ticket-booking system. The price of the ticket is likely be fixed Rs 20. There will be no ticket for school children and senior citizens.

According to the Public Works Department, which named each item and put price tags, chandeliers hanging above a 14-seat dining table cost Rs 11 lakh. Spread across 1,905 square metres, the house has eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a wellness room.