NEW DELHI: Nearly nine out of every 10 dairies in Delhi are operating illegally, with more than 22,000 cattle housed in unauthorised establishments across the city.
The unchecked spread of these dairies is adding to Delhi’s pollution burden, with untreated cattle dung, urine and wastewater contaminating water and soil, choking drainage systems and littering public spaces.
The waste has become a concern in environmentally sensitive areas, including the Yamuna floodplains. Illegal dairies are further contributing to air pollution, traffic congestion and the encroachment of government and public land.
In March last year, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s convoy had to stop when a herd of cows blocked the road. She reprimanded the officials for failing to check the menace. Stray cattle from illegal dairies not only disrupt traffic but also pose a threat to motorists.
The scale of the problem is reflected in the findings of Delhi agencies. Of the 557 dairy and gaushala units assessed for waste generation, 500 were found to be unauthorised. Together, these establishments house more than 22,000 cattle and generate around 275 metric tonnes (MT) of waste every day, according to sources.
Pollution clearance within 15 days needed for dairies
The unauthorised dairies in Delhi create the problem of hygiene and safe disposal of cattle waste. With over 22,000 cattle in these illegal dairies, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has directed all dairy farms and gaushalas in the capital to apply for mandatory pollution clearances within 15 days, warning of regulatory action against those that fail to comply.
The directive follows an National Green Tribunal order on May 20, 2020, and Central Pollution Control Board guidelines for managing pollution from dairy farms and gaushalas. These norms focus on the proper handling and treatment of cattle dung, urine, wastewater from animal washing and cleaning activities, and other operational waste.
Enforcing the rules, however, has proved difficult. Illegal dairies have not only resisted civic action but, in some instances, their owners have resorted to violence.
In February 2024, the Veterinary Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s Keshav Puram zone, accompanied by police personnel, launched a drive against illegal dairies following complaints from local residents.
“While the premises were being checked, the owners of the illegal dairies in the area, joined by their counterparts on motorcycles, attacked the officials of MCD and police. The police tried to control the attackers,” the civic body said. The department subsequently lodged a police complaint.
An MCD official said enforcement teams often find it difficult to catch cattle because dairy operators conceal the animals after learning about impending raids.