NEW DELHI: Nearly nine out of every 10 dairies in Delhi are operating illegally, with more than 22,000 cattle housed in unauthorised establishments across the city.

The unchecked spread of these dairies is adding to Delhi’s pollution burden, with untreated cattle dung, urine and wastewater contaminating water and soil, choking drainage systems and littering public spaces.

The waste has become a concern in environmentally sensitive areas, including the Yamuna floodplains. Illegal dairies are further contributing to air pollution, traffic congestion and the encroachment of government and public land.

In March last year, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s convoy had to stop when a herd of cows blocked the road. She reprimanded the officials for failing to check the menace. Stray cattle from illegal dairies not only disrupt traffic but also pose a threat to motorists.

The scale of the problem is reflected in the findings of Delhi agencies. Of the 557 dairy and gaushala units assessed for waste generation, 500 were found to be unauthorised. Together, these establishments house more than 22,000 cattle and generate around 275 metric tonnes (MT) of waste every day, according to sources.