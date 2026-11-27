NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that any family found involved in child marriage in the national capital will be kept out of government schemes and will not get even a single benefit.
Making the announcement at the second anniversary of the national campaign to eliminate child marriage in the country, Gupta said she will also found out how Delhi's child marriages rose from 9.9 percent (as per National Family Health Survey-5 – 2019-21) to 11.4 percent (NFHS-6 - 2023-24).
"I will find out and take strict action," she said in the presence of Union Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister, Annpurna Devi, and Minister of State of WCD, Savitri Thakur.
“I promise you from this stage that if any family, who force child marriage, is found out then they will not get even one government scheme benefit. We will certainly not give,” she stressed.
“There should not be any compromise with the health of a woman. A woman is not a child-bearing machine. Let’s all pledge together to eradicate child marriage from Delhi and the country,” Gupta added.
The chief minister also expressed surprise that even in 2026 child marriages are taking place. “Even at this time in India we are witnessing child marriages. We really have to work hard to eradicate this social menace from the country,” she said at the occasion to mark two years of “Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.”
She added that girls need to get the equal right to continue their studies just like boys.
Citing the example of the two women union ministers, she said, “They are ministers in the union government and have reached such high positions. I am the only woman chief minister in the country. We wouldn’t have got this opportunity if we had not got equal opportunities just like men.”
“A daughter will only progress when we give her the blessing that we will not snatch the book from her hand, we will not marry her off early, and we will give her respect and equal opportunities to move forward,” she added.
According to the NFHS-6 data, one in every five women, or 20.1%, between the ages of 20-24 were married before turning 18. This is down from 23.3% as per NFHS-5.
India aims to eliminate child marriage by 2030.
Speaking at the occasion, WCD minister, said, “Our goal is to ensure that every child in the country gets a safe childhood, every daughter gets the opportunity for education, and they become capable of making their own life decisions - and we have pledged that child marriage will not happen in our home, our neighborhood, or anywhere in the country.”
She reiterated that ending child marriage requires sustained action through a 'whole-of-government' and 'whole-of-society' approach and emphasised the importance of education, skilling and empowerment of girls in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Emphasising the importance of grassroots participation and community-led efforts, Thakur, highlighted the role of Panchayats, frontline functionaries and community leaders in preventing child marriage.
“A child marriage free India is not just a target for 2030; it is an essential step toward realizing the vision of a Developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047 under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she added.
As per the NFHS-6 data, West Bengal recorded the highest prevalence of child marriage in the country at 36.4%. It is followed by Bihar (34.6%) and Rajasthan (34.0%).
The other states which reported a high number of child marriages are: Jharkhand (28.1%), Assam (25.3%), and Andhra Pradesh (25.1%).
However, Keralam reported a prevalence of just 2.9%, followed by Goa (6.8%) and Himachal Pradesh (7.9%).
The ministry launched the campaign on November 27, 2024 with the objective of making ‘Child Marriage Free Bharat.’
The campaign focuses on awareness generation, community participation, strengthening the role of Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs), timely reporting and intervention, and supporting adolescent girls who are school dropouts or at risk of child marriage through education, skilling and empowerment.
Over the past two years, the campaign has developed into a sustained nationwide effort, officials said.
The awareness programmes had reached over 12 crore citizens, while more than 42 lakh pledges had been registered across the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Portal, MyGov and MY Bharat platforms.
The Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Portal had also emerged as a centralised repository of more than 72,000 Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs) across States and Union Territories.
The observance is also being held during the ongoing 100-Day Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Awareness Module 2.0, from October 21 to December 21, aimed at intensifying awareness, mobilisation and coordinated action against child marriage across the country.