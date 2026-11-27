NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that any family found involved in child marriage in the national capital will be kept out of government schemes and will not get even a single benefit.

Making the announcement at the second anniversary of the national campaign to eliminate child marriage in the country, Gupta said she will also found out how Delhi's child marriages rose from 9.9 percent (as per National Family Health Survey-5 – 2019-21) to 11.4 percent (NFHS-6 - 2023-24).

"I will find out and take strict action," she said in the presence of Union Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister, Annpurna Devi, and Minister of State of WCD, Savitri Thakur.

“I promise you from this stage that if any family, who force child marriage, is found out then they will not get even one government scheme benefit. We will certainly not give,” she stressed.

“There should not be any compromise with the health of a woman. A woman is not a child-bearing machine. Let’s all pledge together to eradicate child marriage from Delhi and the country,” Gupta added.

The chief minister also expressed surprise that even in 2026 child marriages are taking place. “Even at this time in India we are witnessing child marriages. We really have to work hard to eradicate this social menace from the country,” she said at the occasion to mark two years of “Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.”

She added that girls need to get the equal right to continue their studies just like boys.

Citing the example of the two women union ministers, she said, “They are ministers in the union government and have reached such high positions. I am the only woman chief minister in the country. We wouldn’t have got this opportunity if we had not got equal opportunities just like men.”

“A daughter will only progress when we give her the blessing that we will not snatch the book from her hand, we will not marry her off early, and we will give her respect and equal opportunities to move forward,” she added.

According to the NFHS-6 data, one in every five women, or 20.1%, between the ages of 20-24 were married before turning 18. This is down from 23.3% as per NFHS-5.