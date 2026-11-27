NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 10-year-old girl at a park in northwest Delhi, police said on Thursday. The accused was caught by a security guard and members of the public, who intervened and rescued the child before handing him over to the police. The accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar, allegedly lured the girl away while she was playing at Ismail Khan Park under Bharat Nagar police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said a PCR call was received around 11.30 am on November 24, reporting an attempted sexual assault on a minor girl at the park. Following the call, a police team rushed to the spot and found that a crowd had caught and beaten Kumar, leaving him injured.

According to police, the girl was on her way to her maternal uncle’s house when she stopped at the park for some time. Kumar, who was sitting in the park where several children were playing, allegedly lured her to a secluded spot and attempted to disrobe and sexually assault her.

The park guard and some members of the public spotted the accused’s actions and immediately intervened, rescuing the girl, the DCP said. They subsequently alerted the police, who reached the spot and took Kumar into custody.