“Looking at public demand, we will open ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for public tour. We will show the biggest example of corruption to people, that is, how one person who said he will not even use a government vehicle had built the lavish residence for himself by demolishing several other houses,” the minister had said.

Initially, media tours will be organised; later on, the public can buy tickets and see the interiors of the residence, he added.

According to officials, the ticket price is likely to be around `20, and for senior citizens and college students, the entry would be free.