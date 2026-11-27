Some of the biggest names in Indian theatre, including Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Lillete Dubey, Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal, Kumud Mishra and Vinay Pathak, will take the stage at the seventh edition of the Delhi Theatre Festival. Spread across four venues in Delhi NCR—OP Jindal Auditorium, Aiwan-E-Ghalib, Yashobhoomi and Kosmos Convention—the festival will feature eight plays from December 11 to 13.

“Delhi Theatre Festival has grown with every season, and Season 7 reflects that journey. We are bringing together bigger productions, new premieres and some of the most compelling voices in Indian theatre,” says Prabhu Tony, CEO and Co-founder, Alchemist Live.

The eight productions include 27 Seconds, Kaifi Aur Main, Dhumrapaan, Barff, Salaam Noni Appa, Nothing Like Lear, Jhilmilganj Ke Sitaare and Vagina Monologue. Two plays, 27 Seconds and Jhilmilganj Ke Sitaare, will premiere in Delhi. Naseeruddin Shah, who plays author Salman Rushdie in 27 Seconds, adapted from Rushdie’s memoir Knife, says, “It’s a play that stays with you, raises difficult questions, and reminds you of the extraordinary resilience of the human spirit.”

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who stars in Jhilmilganj Ke Sitaare alongside Gagan Dev Riar, highlights the immediacy of live theatre. “There’s no retake, no second take—just the artistes, the audience, and a story unfolding in that moment.” Sareena Sabharwal, Project Head, Alchemist Live, says the festival aims to offer audiences fresh productions alongside plays that have not been staged in Delhi for some time.

The Delhi Theatre Festival will be held from December 11 to 13 at the four venues across Delhi NCR.