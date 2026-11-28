Every game of Catan seems to end the same way: someone stops trusting their best friend. Strategy game enthusiast Mokshit Naidu observes that negotiating trades, forming alliances and anticipating opponents' moves can put even the closest friendships to the test.

In Delhi, strategy, role-playing and social deduction games are attracting urban professionals, with gaming cafes, social meetups and online communities bringing newcomers into the fold.

Aman, who started exploring board games a couple of months ago, now plays almost four times a week. From Shasn, Brass: Birmingham and Wingspan to card games such as Scout and Flip 7, he has discovered an entirely new hobby.

“I never would have thought of being this much invested in board games until I started exploring a couple of months ago. Now I play almost four times a week. I might be late to this board games thing, but so far I have played dozens of different and unique board games. What a world have I entered!” he says.

Gaming venues are also gaining popularity. Vaibhav, who recently visited one, found at least 40 games, including Shasn, Clue, Dixit, Mafia and Othello, available for ₹99 an hour.

Finding people to play with, however, can be challenging. Tushar Bedi, founder of Total Bizarre Entertainment and Ring-A-Bell, has built a community of friends through the gaming app Plato.

“Because I can never find the time or the energy to get a group together at one place at the end of the week to play board games, I've formed a fairly large group of friends from various walks of life on an app called Plato,” he says.

For others, the appeal is less about winning than companionship. Mudra Shahi, founder of Delhi Puzzlers, started the community in May to bring together jigsaw puzzle enthusiasts. Its cafe meetups across Central and South Delhi attract participants largely between 24 and 35.

“People are looking for an escape where they can spend a few hours relaxing, enjoying a beverage and solving puzzles with like-minded people,” she says.

Shahi also helps her brother run Grieco Chess Academy, which organises social mixers welcoming beginners and experienced players. Participants can learn chess and meet fellow enthusiasts without the pressure of competitive tournaments.

For Naidu, the appeal lies in the relationships formed and tested during a game. “You rarely win by just being smarter. You win because you built alliances, saw something the other person didn't, and were willing to take the risk they weren't,” he says.

Perhaps that is the real charm of board games: an opportunity to switch off from screens, meet new people and discover just how competitive a friendly evening can get.