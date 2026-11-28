NEW DELHI: Parents, citizens and activists on Friday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direct intervention in tackling air pollution in Delhi-NCR, calling it a year-round public health emergency and seeking a coordinated response involving the Centre and neighbouring states.

At a press conference organised by the collective ‘Parents and People Against Pollution’ at the Press Club of India, participants said the growing impact of polluted air on children’s health and their future was a major concern, and called for immediate action to ensure they do not have to grow up breathing toxic air.

They called on the PM to take charge of the issue and lead a centralised review mechanism involving the Union environment minister, the lieutenant governor of Delhi, and the chief ministers and chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, along with the Union and state home ministers.

The group noted that the mechanism should involve regular daily or bi-weekly reviews, with elected representatives and senior officials also carrying out ground-level inspections to check violations and ensure enforcement of pollution-control laws.

“Air pollution is a year-round problem,” the group said, demanding strict enforcement of existing laws and court orders and visible improvement in air quality within a year.

Residents emphasised that children’s lives were at stake as air pollution had made it difficult for them to even step outdoors and breathe clean air.

AQI at 226

Air quality in the city remained in the ‘poor’ category on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 226, while vehicular emissions emerged as the largest contributor to the air pollution.