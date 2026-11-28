NEW DELHI: The transport department has issued 216 permits to the Bihar government for operating buses on 18 interstate routes. The Delhi and Bihar governments on Friday signed an MoU to operate the interstate bus services, aiming to ease travel between the two states.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the Delhi–Bihar interstate bus service from Maharana Pratap ISBT, Kashmere Gate, in the presence of Bihar Transport Minister Damodar Rawat, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and senior officials from both states on Friday.

The officials said that the bus service is expected to ease travel for lakhs of Bihar residents living in the capital, particularly during festivals such as Chhath, Diwali and Dussehra, when heavy passenger demand puts pressure on trains and private buses.

Calling the initiative a significant step in strengthening ties between Delhi and Bihar, Gupta said the new routes would benefit students, workers and families travelling to their hometowns. She added that both governments, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Antyodaya and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, are committed to ensuring better public facilities for all.

Singh said the service would benefit an estimated 15–20 lakh people from Bihar and Purvanchal living and working in the capital. He thanked the leadership of both states for their cooperation and said the number of buses would be increased based on passenger demand.

Earlier, during Chhath Puja, both the governments had run several additional interstate buses to contain the heavy rush of commuters.