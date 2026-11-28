NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has made Aadhaar mandatory for beneficiaries of its Lakhpati Bitiya Scheme, which aims to improve the social and financial security of girl children and encourage them to continue their education. According to the November 19 notification of the Women and Child Development Department, eligible beneficiaries will have to furnish proof of an Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication to avail benefits.

Girls who do not have an Aadhaar number or have not enrolled for one will have to apply for enrolment before registering for the scheme, it said. However, it has provided alternative documents to ensure that beneficiaries are not denied aid while their Aadhaar numbers are being generated. Those who have enrolled can submit their Aadhaar enrolment ID slip along with any one of the specified identity documents, it read.

These include a bank or post office passbook with a photograph, a PAN card, a passport, a ration card, a voter identity card, an MGNREGA card, a driving licence or a photo identity certificate issued by a gazetted officer or tehsildar, the notification said. The department’s district offices will also be required to facilitate Aadhaar enrolment for beneficiaries who have not yet registered. If no enrolment centre is available, the department will arrange facilities at convenient locations in coordination with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).