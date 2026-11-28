NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted an interstate cyber fraud racket that allegedly duped people through fake shopping pages on a major social media platform and by impersonating delivery agents of a leading e-commerce company. Two men, including the alleged mastermind, have been arrested in Delhi and Jaipur, an official said on Friday.

The accused allegedly lured customers with heavily discounted offers on fake social media shopping pages and later demanded repeated payments under the pretext of offer verification, processing charges and refund activation.

The case came to light after a woman from Malviya Nagar was allegedly cheated of `1.04 lakh after she ordered bags worth `999 from a fake online shopping page.

“After placing the order, she was contacted by a person posing as a delivery agent, who induced her to make multiple payments through 14 UPI transactions,” police said. An e-FIR was registered on July 12, following which a team analysed the suspect number and other digital evidence to identify the accused and trace the network to Jaipur in Rajasthan.