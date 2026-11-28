NEW DELHI: As the wedding season is underway in the national capital, several Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)-run community halls, or baraat ghars, are struggling to provide basic amenities, with complaints ranging from inadequate water supply and sewerage problems to blocked toilets and poor maintenance.

A ground check by TNIE at two of these halls where wedding preparations were underway found facilities in poor condition, raising concerns about civic infrastructure at venues used for social functions. The issue was raised at a Standing Committee meeting last week. The panel ordered a survey of community halls to assess their condition and identify facilities requiring repairs to determine the scale of work required.

Opposition councillor Rafia Mahir flagged four halls: Kaccha Bagh Town Hall in Chandni Chowk, the MCD community hall in Mahavir Vatika, Meerdad Road, and Mahila Hutt.

Mahila Hutt reportedly has no water supply or arrangement to bring water to the premises. The Meerdad Road hall faces severe sewerage problems, Mahir said.

TNIE visited Kaccha Bagh Town Hall and the Mahavir Vatika hall. At Kaccha Bagh, Amina, a cleaner, said oil and other cooking waste after events often flowed into the drain, clogging the sewerage line. “I use a stick to help clear the clogged drain,” she said, as she cleared it.

The toilets were poor. Nafees, a local resident and social activist, said the hall had been deplorable when his sister got married there in 1990, and little had changed since.