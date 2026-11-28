NEW DELHI: Delhi University Academic Council members on Friday raised concerns over teachers’ workload, postgraduate admissions and delays in resolving service-related issues during the 1028th Academic Council meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

During the Zero Hour, elected member Dr Maya John flagged the exclusion of undergraduate research and entrepreneurship supervision from teachers’ mandatory weekly teaching workload of 14/16 hours.

She said fourth-year students pursuing these tracks required sustained faculty supervision, which teachers were undertaking beyond their prescribed workload. She sought a review of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) and workload calculations.

Members also alleged that colleges were reducing tutorial and practicum groups, affecting continuous assessment and meaningful evaluation.

John sought reinstatement of MPhil-PhD increments and withdrawal of the university’s 2026 notification seeking recovery of increments from teachers nearing retirement.

Members questioned the proposed 2027-28 postgraduate admission framework, alleging inadequate provisions for fourth-year students seeking admission to one-year postgraduate courses.

Meanwhile, Singh directed DU colleges to fill vacant teaching posts through regular appointments by March 31, 2027. He cautioned against prolonged temporary appointments, describing them as exploitative, , and asked principals to explain recruitment hurdles.