For Delhiites seeking a break from the capital’s frenetic pace, the Mahindra Kabira Festival has become an annual cultural fixture. Returning to Varanasi from December 4 to 6, 2026, its 10th edition celebrates the enduring philosophy of 15th-century mystic-poet Sant Kabir through music, poetry and conversations. Presented by the Mahindra Group and produced by Teamwork Arts, the festival brings together diverse artistic traditions.

“When we started the Mahindra Kabira Festival, the idea was to bring Kabir’s philosophy alive through music, poetry and conversations in Varanasi,” says Sanjoy K Roy, managing director, Teamwork Arts. “Its purpose remains: to create a space where people can engage with Kabir’s ideas of humanity, equality and questioning established boundaries.”

This year’s line-up includes Aruna Sairam, Shabnam Virmani, Kabir Café, Kalapini Komalki, Fakira, The Aahvaan Project, Maharaj Trio, Umesh Kabir, Sveta Hattangdi Kilpady and Kamala Shankar. Bringing classical, folk, devotional and contemporary traditions together, the performers offer distinct interpretations of Kabir’s poetry.

Varanasi is integral to the experience, with its music, spirituality and everyday rhythms shaping the festival. “We try to take audiences beyond the performance spaces, through the ghats, neighbourhoods and interactions with the city,” Roy says. “The idea is to let Varanasi become part of the festival, rather than simply a venue for it.”

Over the past decade, the festival has evolved into a community of artists, audiences and thinkers united by what it calls the “Mahindra Kabira Way” — an ethos rooted in generosity, tolerance and compassion. The 2026 programme will feature morning and evening concerts, literary dialogues and cultural experiences exploring Kabir’s continuing relevance.

For younger generations navigating a digitally distracted world, Roy believes the poet's message remains timeless. “He questioned authority, challenged divisions and encouraged people to think for themselves. These are concerns that remain relevant to every generation.”

The festival also raises questions about sustaining traditional arts. Roy believes preservation must extend beyond the stage, with artists needing regular opportunities, stronger institutions, training and sustainable livelihoods. For him, a meaningful festival must balance cultural purpose with financial sustainability, build lasting relationships and leave a footprint beyond its dates. As Mahindra Kabira enters its second decade, it welcomes delegates from across the world, with curated packages offering deeper engagement. Its ambition remains to keep Kabir’s questions alive.