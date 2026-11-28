Some women seem to have mastered the art of wearing many hats. Devyani Jaipuria is one: an educationist, philanthropist, entrepreneur and devoted wife, mother and daughter. Her journey in education began 22 years ago, when her mother, Dhara Jaipuria, established Delhi Public School (DPS), Sector 45, Gurgaon, in collaboration with the original DPS. Watching her mother build the institution drew Jaipuria into education. “I observed and actively participated in my mother’s efforts to establish and lead these educational institutions,” she recalls.

Her vision has extended beyond the classroom. Her social welfare initiatives include Pravah, a skill development centre for the underprivileged, and Shiksha Kendra at DPS Gurgaon, which enables children from neighbouring villages to access the school’s resources. “I strongly believe in the transformative power of education and feel that it is imperative to provide access to it to all segments of society,” she says.

Her latest venture, Cocoon Hospital in Jaipur, reflects another commitment: maternal healthcare. Drawing on her own experiences, Jaipuria recognised the need for a maternity facility combining medical excellence with empathy and comfort. Her aim was to create an environment where expectant mothers feel cared for, while benefiting from the latest technology for a safe birthing experience.

Her day begins early with a workout, followed by getting the children ready for school and sharing breakfast before dropping them off. “I rise early each morning to kick-start my day with a workout, prioritising my health and well-being,” she says. In the evenings, once the children are in bed, she and her husband, Ambrish, Chairman and Managing Director of Cosmo Ferrites Limited, unwind with a film.

Jaipuria’s creative side finds expression in her interests. A tennis enthusiast, she enjoys the sport’s combination of physical exertion and mental agility. Painting offers another outlet; she carries a sketchbook wherever she goes. She is a collector of art and antiques. “Each piece holds a story, a history that I find fascinating. Whether it’s a painting, a sculpture, or a piece of pottery, I love surrounding myself with these treasures that have stood the test of time,” she says.

Few know that she once considered a career in the arts, perhaps as a painter or sculptor. “Had I not gone down this fulfilling path, my love for art and creativity would have shaped my career, no matter what I chose,” she reflects. Creativity remains a thread connecting the many roles she embraces.