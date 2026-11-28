NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Friday approved handing over the management of Old Delhi’s Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park to the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and allowing private operators to set up advanced diagnostic facilities at three MCD-run hospitals. However, the proposal for the draft solid waste management bye-laws was postponed.

Under the first proposal, the 1.7-acre Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park near Jama Masjid will be handed over to DTTDC for maintenance and management for an initial period of 10 years, extendable by five years. Plans are afoot to transform the park as a heritage tourism destination, with cultural evenings, traditional storytelling, heritage walks, art and craft showcases, and curated food offerings among others.

DTTDC will be responsible for its maintenance, security, sanitation, horticulture, civil structures and electrical installations, and will bear electricity and water charges. The civic body will not be providing manpower or financial support, the proposal said. However, the ownership of the land, structures and fixtures will remain with the civic body, with the park to be transferred back after the concession period.

The other proposal seeks to establish CT scan and MRI facilities at Hindu Rao Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis under a public-private partnership. According to the project, installation of 128-slice CT scanners and 1.5 Tesla MRI machines, with an estimated capital investment of around Rs 40 crore and operational expenditure of `80 crore over 10 years, has been planned.