NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday announced that it will recruit 2,500 sanitation workers on a daily-wage basis after several years, with applications to be invited through newspaper advertisements.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the recruitment process will be conducted at the zonal level to ensure transparency and ease of access for applicants. Forms will be available at zonal offices, while online applications may also be facilitated. The application process will be free of charge, he said.

According to the eligibility criteria announced by the civic body, applicants must be between 18 and 35 years of age, have passed Class 10 and provide proof of having resided in Delhi for at least five years through Aadhaar documentation.

According to Wahi, a three-member team will oversee the recruitment process in each zone. One member will be responsible for receiving applications, another for scrutinising them, while the third will conduct physical tests. Candidates will also be assessed on their physical fitness and ability to undertake sanitation-related tasks, including sweeping and cleaning drains.

The MCD has encouraged applicants to apply in their respective zones to avoid unnecessary travel and ensure the process is completed smoothly. The recruitment formalities are expected to begin immediately following the announcement.