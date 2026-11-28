NEW DELHI: A minor altercation allegedly over giving way to a car turned fatal for a 27-year-old man in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur, where he was stabbed in the neck early Friday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Yogesh, a resident of JJ Colony in Shakurpur, was brought to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital with a stab injury on his neck. He was declared dead on arrival, police said.

According to preliminary inquiry, the incident took place around 1 am when Yogesh was standing with his friends on G-Block Road in JJ Colony. An altercation broke out with the occupants of a car over passage. During the argument, one of the occupants allegedly stabbed him in the neck, an officer said.

Police said the deceased and the accused knew each other and belonged to the same locality. Their identities have been established, and efforts are underway to apprehend them. A case has been registered under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events and questioning Yogesh’s friends.

Meanwhile, Yogesh’s brother said he was returning from a wedding and had parked his car outside his house when the incident occurred. He was talking to his friends when an i20 driver allegedly asked him to give way.

“My brother told him there was enough space to pass. The man went ahead, abusing him, but then took a U-turn, returned, grabbed my brother by his hair and stabbed him in the neck with a knife,” the brother said.