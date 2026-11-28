NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is bringing back langur cut-outs in a fresh bid to tackle the monkey menace in some of the capital’s most prominent neighbourhoods, this time with a more realistic and intimidating appearance, after the animals reportedly grew accustomed to the earlier versions.
Officials said the civic body has redesigned the life-size cut-outs of grey langurs and began installing them across NDMC areas on Thursday. The installations cover public spaces as well as locations identified following requests from residents and government establishments.
“Residents regularly approach us with complaints about monkeys in their neighbourhoods. We are putting up the cut-outs at public places on our own as well as at locations from where we receive requests. The new models have been made more realistic and intimidating,” an NDMC official said. The initial locations include Charak Palika Hospital, Connaught Place, Teen Murti, B K Dutt Colony and areas around the Prime Minister’s Office, following requests from the respective establishments.
The latest exercise follows a similar experiment in 2023, when the civic body installed cut-outs to deter rhesus macaques, commonly known as rhesus monkeys. However, the measure gradually lost its effectiveness as the animals became familiar with the static figures.
“Monkeys are intelligent animals, and they eventually realised that the cut-outs were not real. The earlier models therefore became ineffective. This time, we have made them look more lifelike and scary so that they can act as a deterrent,” the official said. The NDMC also caught 32 monkeys from Connaught Place on Friday as part of its efforts to control their population in public areas.
Alongside the langur cut-outs, the civic body is putting up awareness posters asking people not to feed monkeys in public spaces. The posters will also carry helpline numbers through which residents can report sightings and seek assistance.
NDMC Director (Administration) Arun Gupta has distributed the newly designed cut-outs and awareness posters to field supervisors for installation at suitable locations, according to a social media post.