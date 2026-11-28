NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is bringing back langur cut-outs in a fresh bid to tackle the monkey menace in some of the capital’s most prominent neighbourhoods, this time with a more realistic and intimidating appearance, after the animals reportedly grew accustomed to the earlier versions.

Officials said the civic body has redesigned the life-size cut-outs of grey langurs and began installing them across NDMC areas on Thursday. The installations cover public spaces as well as locations identified following requests from residents and government establishments.

“Residents regularly approach us with complaints about monkeys in their neighbourhoods. We are putting up the cut-outs at public places on our own as well as at locations from where we receive requests. The new models have been made more realistic and intimidating,” an NDMC official said. The initial locations include Charak Palika Hospital, Connaught Place, Teen Murti, B K Dutt Colony and areas around the Prime Minister’s Office, following requests from the respective establishments.

The latest exercise follows a similar experiment in 2023, when the civic body installed cut-outs to deter rhesus macaques, commonly known as rhesus monkeys. However, the measure gradually lost its effectiveness as the animals became familiar with the static figures.