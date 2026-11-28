NEW DELHI: Safdarjung Hospital on Friday categorically denied reports claiming that a school dropout had posed as a doctor and worked as a contractual Junior Resident (JR) at the institution, clarifying that the individual named in the reports had never been employed or engaged by the hospital in any capacity.

The clarification follows Rajasthan Police’s claim of busting an interstate racket involved in supplying forged medical degrees and uploading them on university websites to facilitate registration with medical councils.

Three alleged members of the racket, including middleman Satyajit Panigrahi, have been arrested following the interrogation of Ramkishore Mahawar, a Class 11-pass man accused of practising medicine using fake qualifications.

In a statement, the hospital said its official records showed that Mahawar had never been employed or engaged by Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital, including on a contractual basis. It termed reports claiming that he joined as a contractual JR in June 2025 incorrect.

The hospital said it followed prescribed recruitment procedures, with verification of qualifications and credentials forming an integral part of the process. It also reiterated its commitment to institutional integrity, transparency, accountability and patient safety.

Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Vishal Bansal said Mahawar’s interrogation led investigators to a network that arranged backdated MBBS, MD and other medical qualifications for several lakh rupees. The gang had divided responsibilities among its members, with different people handling customers, preparing forged documents and uploading them online, Bansal said.

The racket came to light during the investigation into Mahawar, who allegedly obtained fake MBBS and MD degrees.