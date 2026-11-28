NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide, Deepak Khatri, before a special court in the city under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act.

Special Judge (UAPA) Kiran Bansal took cognisance of the charge sheet on November 25, 2026, with details of the proceedings becoming public on November 27.

The court directed police to provide the accused with copies of the main and supplementary charge sheets and scheduled the matter for scrutiny of documents on December 8.

Khatri was detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport on August 25, 2026, following the issuance of a Look Out Circular (LOC).