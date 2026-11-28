NEW DELHI: The government has notified January 25-February 28, 2027, as census dates for population enumeration in the capital, officials said on Friday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs, in a notification on October 28, notified the dates of the population census in the country, barring Manipur, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, the Union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, and the snow-bound, non-synchronous areas of Himachal Pradesh.

According to a recently published Revenue department notification, in pursuance of the MHA notification, a census will be conducted from January 25, 2027, to February 28, 2027, with a revisional round to be held from March 1 to March 5, 2027. The option of self-enumeration will be available from January 10 to January 24, ahead of house-to-house population enumeration.

The reference date for the census will be 00:00 hours of the first day of March, 2027, it said. The first phase of the census concluded in June this year, covering nearly 76 lakh houses and around 55 lakh households.

According to provisional data from the House Listing Operations held from April 16 to June 15, enumerators covered 76 lakh houses.