The dancer is caught mid-movement, her sari fanning out with the turn of her body. Elsewhere, a yogi sits in quiet contemplation, devotees bow their heads in prayer and Jain monks walk on a spiritual journey. In American photographer Briana Blasko’s frames, faith reveals itself through gestures, rituals and moments of stillness.

Her ongoing exhibition, Concerning the Spiritual, at the India International Centre in Delhi brings together nearly two decades of photographing India's dance traditions, textiles and spiritual practices. Curated by Bhooma Padmanabhan, the exhibition draws from three of Blasko's books: Dance of the Weave: A Dialogue between Traditional Dance and Textiles in India, Within Without: The Path of the Yogi and her latest publication, Spiritual India: A Kaleidoscope of Faith. It is on view until November 30.

Blasko wanted to bring these seemingly different subjects into conversation. “What you see over and over again really is my encounters with faith, how I'm photographing people in these very quiet spaces—whether it's the dancer practising in her studio or a yogi who's in his own home practising, or the people praying in a temple or a shrine,” she says.

Having first travelled to Mysore in the early 2000s to study yoga, Blasko later worked with The New York Times, photographing dance for its Arts and Culture section. Her photographs explore how textiles become part of the choreography, with Jamdani, Kanchipuram, Muga and Banarasi silks displayed alongside images of dancers.