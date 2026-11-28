An exhibition is remembered for what hangs on its walls, but its story begins before visitors arrive. Behind every artwork are hands, tools and labour that rarely enter the frame. Artist Prateek Gupta brings this invisible world into focus at Gallery Ragini with privy: an observer. a catalyst., his debut solo exhibition curated by Rahul Kumar.

Across five interconnected bodies of work, Gupta shifts attention from finished artworks to the people, objects and processes that make them possible. Drawing on 16 years in the art industry, he approaches exhibition-making as observer and participant, and the spaces in which art is produced and presented.

The title captures this dual identity. Privy suggests access to what is ordinarily unseen, while a catalyst enables a process without appearing in its outcome. “I have been both an observer of the process and an active participant,” Gupta says. “I am drawn to things that often go unnoticed — people, objects, gestures and processes in the background.”

His interest grew from witnessing the mechanics of exhibitions. Technicians, installers and other workers are essential to the art ecosystem, yet their contribution often disappears once a gallery is ready for visitors. “I became increasingly drawn to this invisible world, which rarely receives attention. My practice is an attempt to acknowledge these people, their labour and the stories embedded in these everyday processes,” he says.