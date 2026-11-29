The surreal imagery of Salvador Dalí, the portraits of Pablo Picasso and the dreamlike compositions of Marc Chagall come together in a Delhi exhibition that offers a glimpse into the worlds of three influential 20th-century artists. Titled Visions of Modernity, the show features 24 graphic works and three sculptures by the artists and is on view until today.

Curated by Aarohi Garg and organised by Dali Universe in collaboration with Studio Verasa, the exhibition brings together a mix of original and reproduced works, including hand-signed editions, etchings and lithographs.

Speaking about the idea behind the show, Garg says she wanted to create a space where audiences could engage with the works of these celebrated artists. “I think the inspiration came from a simple thought: art is for everyone and should be experienced. I wanted to create an exhibition that brings people closer to some of the most influential artists of the 20th century. With ‘Visions of Modernity’, the intention was to make extraordinary art accessible without taking away from its depth or complexity,” she says.

Though the three artists developed distinct visual languages, Garg believes they shared an unconventional way of looking at the world. “What connects these three artists is their refusal to see the world as it is. Each of them challenged the boundaries of reality.”