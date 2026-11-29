NEW DELHI: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday appealed to political parties and Members of Parliament to oppose the Delimitation Bill ahead of the Special Session of Parliament, warning that those facilitating its passage would be betraying the people’s mandate.

In a statement, the CJP alleged that the proposed exercise could enable partisan redrawing of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies to benefit the ruling BJP, a practice known as gerrymandering.

It said electoral boundaries could be manipulated using polling booth results, electoral rolls and historical voting patterns to influence political outcomes without changing the overall vote share.

The party expressed concern that the absence of adequate safeguards and independent scrutiny could give the BJP a lasting electoral advantage. It also linked its concerns to alleged irregularities, wrongful deletions and lack of transparency in the Election Commission’s SIR of electoral rolls.

Questioning the involvement of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the proposed Delimitation Commission, the CJP said it would undermine public confidence in the process.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said parties supporting the Bill on the grounds that it would increase Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent had no understanding of the implications of gerrymandering. He cited Assam’s electoral boundaries as a reference.