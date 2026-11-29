NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man was killed after his neighbour allegedly threw an LPG cylinder from the third floor of a residential building during an altercation in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur Extension on Friday evening, police said.
The victim, Sahil, was standing below when the cylinder came crashing down and struck him. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
According to police, the incident took place around 7 pm at Radhika Apartment in Bindapur Extension. A PCR call was received at Dabri police station, with the caller reporting that a man had thrown a cylinder from the third floor and that someone had been injured.
Police identified the alleged accused as Shivam Sharma alias Shiv (24), who lives on the building’s third floor, while Sahil resided on the first floor. Sahil earned his living by selling cosmetic products at weekly markets. He is survived by his wife, a son and his parents.
Sharma works at a factory in Bindapur, where he does tailoring and stitching work. During the preliminary inquiry, police learnt that he had allegedly been drinking since morning and had not gone to work that day.
Around 7 pm, an argument reportedly broke out between him and another occupant of the building in the parking area.
Following the altercation, Sharma allegedly went upstairs and threw the cylinder down, which struck Sahil. A case has been registered under the murder section, and the accused has been arrested, police said.
For Sahil’s father, Ashok Kumar, the loss is particularly devastating. He has not only lost his only son but also the family’s sole breadwinner.
“My son earned his living by selling cosmetic products at weekly markets. He was my only child and our family’s only support. Because of one person who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, our lives have been filled with sorrow,” Kumar said.
He appealed to the authorities to take strict action against the accused. Sahil’s young son is still too little to understand the permanent absence of his father.