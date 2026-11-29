NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man was killed after his neighbour allegedly threw an LPG cylinder from the third floor of a residential building during an altercation in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur Extension on Friday evening, police said.

The victim, Sahil, was standing below when the cylinder came crashing down and struck him. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to police, the incident took place around 7 pm at Radhika Apartment in Bindapur Extension. A PCR call was received at Dabri police station, with the caller reporting that a man had thrown a cylinder from the third floor and that someone had been injured.

Police identified the alleged accused as Shivam Sharma alias Shiv (24), who lives on the building’s third floor, while Sahil resided on the first floor. Sahil earned his living by selling cosmetic products at weekly markets. He is survived by his wife, a son and his parents.