NEW DELHI: A plan to replace the existing Parish Hall at the historic Cathedral Church of the Redemption with a new building has run into heritage concerns, as a conservation panel has asked the architect to explore retaining and modifying the old structure instead of demolishing it, officials said.

The proposal was examined by the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) at its October 28 meeting. According to one of the panelists, the committee has returned a proposal to demolish and rebuild the Parish Hall saying the proposed new structure does not match the architectural character of the Grade-I heritage building.

“The committee, in its meeting, observed that the proposed building’s facade, design, materials and architectural details were not in harmony with the heritage significance of the cathedral, located on Church Road near North Avenue,” an official stated.

It advised the architect to explore the possibility of retaining the existing Parish Hall and modifying it to meet functional requirements, subject to its structural stability, instead of demolishing it and constructing a new building.

The proposal, forwarded by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), involves demolishing the existing Parish Hall, also referred to as the Church Services Building, and constructing a new block at the same location within the cathedral complex.

The proposal has been returned to the NDMC for improvements and clarification.