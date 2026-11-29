NEW DELHI: The number of houses found for mosquito breeding in the national capital has risen this year after witnessing a decline for two consecutive years, despite an extensive mosquito-control drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which involved nearly 4 crore house visits and the spraying of over 42 lakh houses.

According to the MCD’s report accessed by this newspaper, mosquito breeding was detected in 2,31,737 houses till November 21 this year, compared with 2,25,489 in 2025.

Records show that the number had declined from 3,17,305 in 2023 to 2,78,151 in 2024 and 2,25,489 last year, before rising again this year.

The increase comes even as the corporation has undertaken large-scale preventive operations. During this period, MCD teams conducted 3.98 crore visits to check houses for mosquito breeding and sprayed 42.38 lakh houses. The report also recorded 1,53,164 legal notices issued over mosquito-breeding conditions and 31,562 prosecutions launched.

The report further shows that enforcement has intensified, with the penalties collected during the drive more than doubling this year. Till November 21, the MCD collected Rs 38.13 lakh in penalties, compared with approximately Rs 17.97 lakh in 2025.