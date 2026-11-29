NEW DELHI: The number of houses found for mosquito breeding in the national capital has risen this year after witnessing a decline for two consecutive years, despite an extensive mosquito-control drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which involved nearly 4 crore house visits and the spraying of over 42 lakh houses.
According to the MCD’s report accessed by this newspaper, mosquito breeding was detected in 2,31,737 houses till November 21 this year, compared with 2,25,489 in 2025.
Records show that the number had declined from 3,17,305 in 2023 to 2,78,151 in 2024 and 2,25,489 last year, before rising again this year.
The increase comes even as the corporation has undertaken large-scale preventive operations. During this period, MCD teams conducted 3.98 crore visits to check houses for mosquito breeding and sprayed 42.38 lakh houses. The report also recorded 1,53,164 legal notices issued over mosquito-breeding conditions and 31,562 prosecutions launched.
The report further shows that enforcement has intensified, with the penalties collected during the drive more than doubling this year. Till November 21, the MCD collected Rs 38.13 lakh in penalties, compared with approximately Rs 17.97 lakh in 2025.
The number of penalties imposed also rose from 6,523 last year to 19,849 this year. The corporation launched 31,562 prosecutions this year, compared with 28,429 in 2025. The number of legal notices issued, meanwhile, stood at 1,53,164, against 1,47,974 last year.
However, Delhi has reported fewer dengue cases this year. The city recorded 1,258 cases till November 21, compared with 1,509 in 2025. No dengue-related deaths have been reported so far this year, against four in 2025.
The MCD report also shows that mosquito-control operations are continuing across all 12 zones, with breeding detections and enforcement action recorded citywide.
Earlier this year, the city had recorded 221 dengue cases till July 31. While the figure was relatively low, MCD data showed a sharp rise in mosquito-breeding indicators in the second half of July, with the number of houses found positive for breeding jumping more than 2.5 times in a fortnight.
According to the MCD’s data, 20,431 houses were found positive for mosquito breeding between July 15 and July 31, compared with 8,011 houses between July 1 and July 15.
However, the increase in positive houses was not merely the result of more inspections, as an MCD official attributed the jump to an actual rise in mosquito breeding.