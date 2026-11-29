Delhi's air quality remained in the 'Very Poor' category on Sunday morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 329 at 8.05 am. Several monitoring stations across the national capital reported 'Severe' pollution levels, with Chandni Chowk recording the highest AQI of 428, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Sirifort recorded an AQI of 405, while AIIMS registered 404, placing both locations in the 'Severe' category. CRRI Mathura Road reported an AQI of 394, followed by Chhawla at 390, Aya Nagar at 377, Commonwealth Sports Complex at 376, Punjabi Bagh at 375, Pusa (IITM) at 368 and JNU at 367.

NSUT Jaffarpur recorded an AQI of 361, while IGI Airport (T3) reported 345. Shadipur and IGNOU-Maidan Garhi recorded 343 and 341, respectively.

Other monitoring stations, including Ghummanhera (327), Talkatora Garden (318), Nangloi and Jharoda Kalan (312 each), Karala (309), Burari (306) and Badarpur (305), also reported 'Very Poor' air quality.

Mandir Marg and Connaught Place recorded an AQI of 300 each, while Tikri Kalan registered 293, Maidan Garhi 290, Pusa (DPCC) and NSIT Dwarka 271 each, and Vasundhara Enclave 242.

According to the CPCB classification, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'Good', 51-100 'Satisfactory', 101-200 'Moderate', 201-300 'Poor', 301-400 'Very Poor' and 401-500 'Severe'.

(With inputs ANI)