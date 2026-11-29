NEW DELHI: A man accused of poisoning his friend before abandoning her in a hotel room in Faridabad and fleeing has been arrested. The accused was nabbed from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

According to investigators, the accused wanted to marry the woman, but his family strongly opposed their relationship. The couple had reportedly even discussed ending their lives together. However, what unfolded on November 23 took a sinister turn.

The accused allegedly lured the woman to a hotel in Faridabad, carrying rat poison with him. Once inside the room, he reportedly mixed the poison in water and made her drink. To mislead the police, he also wrote a suicide note in his name and left it at the hotel.

The accused has been identified as Vipin, a resident of Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh. He was currently residing in Gandhi Colony, Faridabad.

According to the police, the victim’s brother lodged a complaint at Dhauj police station, stating that his sister had left home on November 23 but did not return. A missing report was registered and a search was initiated.

The accused was produced before the court on Saturday and remanded to police custody for three days. Further intensive interrogation is underway.