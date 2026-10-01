A Cup of Chai, Two Cities

It's my favourite time of the year, and the light nip in the air felt like a small kindness that Delhi greeted me back with.

I'd just spent almost two weeks in Mumbai, my second home, which I had neglected for a year and a half. Not out of distance, really, not in a world this small, but out of the sort of busyness you mistake for importance. Until one day I decided enough was enough and packed my bags.

Returning to your grown-up home from the one you grew up in is never easy. Delhi, much as I love it, is where time rears a harsh head. Though Delhi’s romance lives in its seasons, its responsibilities and deadlines remind that I am no longer the girl who could drink tea at her parents' table without watching the clock.

On my last morning in Mumbai, I had tea and two rusks in the same chipped cup I've used for years. I held on to it a little longer than I needed to. Mumbai's cutting chai runs in its people's veins; it keeps India’s maximum city going, bringing with itself a strange tenderness in being one among many.

Back in Delhi, before I unpacked, I made tea. Ginger, lots of it, crushed until the kitchen smelled sharp and warm, and barely a splash of milk—the way I've always liked it. This time, a second familiar mug, in a home my husband and I built from scratch.



I stood in my own kitchen and felt a quiet pride, and a quieter ache.



I used to think I had to choose between the two great cities: Bombay, that raised me—and Delhi, where I built a life in, and gradually honed the softness of belonging into the capital’s sharpness of ambition. But, my kitchen does not ask me to choose—the same ginger, the same steam, the same quiet, amid myriad emotions and the habit of knowing your own mug without even seeing.



Two cities, two cups, one habit: that's how most of us in a displaced diaspora carry home with us.



Yet, the sounds of a city’s most familiar habits can swing both ways: at once familiar, but also alien. As my tea brewed, Delhi’s cacophony reared its head.



In Delhi, the chai ka thelas wake up as it’s still dark, reiterating the familiarity that I savoured of my childhood after three kind weeks in Bombay.



There are jars of biscuits and rusks, and always a circle with opinions to spare, around the tea stalls. Country politics, neighbourhood politics: it all seems to be settled over those small glasses, and the kettle never quite goes cold.



Walk a little further, and Delhi opens up like a book you keep rereading. In the old lanes, the first light catches the domes of the Jama Masjid, and the azaan drifts over rooftops and tangled wires to mix with the temple bell and the clatter of shutters going up.



In Lodhi Garden, the walkers are out in their mismatched tracksuits, and the morning-walkers pause at the tomb, hands on hips, to discuss the state of the nation. At the crossings, women thread marigolds into garlands for the festivals ahead, and the smell of them, bitter and bright, follows you through the window of the car.



Somehow, amid all this, chai becomes the thread between my childhood and my adulthood. Delhi's chai comes with a life where work sets the pace, not the slowness of a Mumbai morning. Yet, our roots lie in the ritual behind the cup.



It is these deep roots that bring you home—one mug at a time.