Boys and men must be taught to behave appropriately: CM

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday stressed that there would be “no compromise” on safety of women in the national capital, asserting that girls should not be subjected to restrictions for the sake of their security.

Speaking at the diamond-jubilee celebrations of University of Delhi’s Maitreyi College, Gupta said the movement and activities of women should not be curbed in view of the security threat. Instead, boys and men must be taught to behave appropriately, she said.

The CM said, “The government is strengthening security arrangements on the ground to provide the daughters of Delhi with a safe environment where they can move around without fear.” She added that as many as 50,000 CCTV cameras and a lakh streetlights were being installed in the city to further strengthen security in public places and enable daughters to pursue their dreams.

The CM further noted that India’s women had played a key role in the country’s development by building a strong bridge between tradition and progress.