Delhi HC says foreign nationals have no inherent right to seek entry into India

The Delhi High Court has ruled that a foreign national has no inherent or legally enforceable right to seek entry into India.

The high court also said the statutory framework does not treat the possession of a visa as creating an absolute and unconditional right of admission into India.

"...the statutory scheme expressly contemplates circumstances in which, notwithstanding possession of the requisite travel documents, a foreigner may not be permitted to enter India on the grounds specified therein, including considerations relating to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, relations with a foreign State and public health, besides such other grounds as may be specified by the Central Government," Justice Amit Mahajan said in an order passed on September 30.

The court said issuance of a visa or refusal of entry or granting clearance of immigration is a sovereign function of the State that is embedded in considerations of national security, foreign policy and administrative discretion.

The court's observations came while dismissing a plea by a woman, a Turkmenistan national, seeking a direction to the Centre to furnish a written speaking order giving the reasons for refusing her entry in India on March 25. The petitioner sought directions permitting her to enter India on the strength of the business visa issued to her.

The woman said she was possessing a valid passport and business visa but she was denied entry and made to return to Turkmenistan while her husband, who was travelling with her, was permitted to enter India.

The plea was opposed by the authorities who said that a foreigner does not possess any vested or indefeasible right to enter the territory of India merely by virtue of being in possession of a valid visa.