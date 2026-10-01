Delhi records sharp July pollution spike, AQI rose 51% from last year: Study

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed a sharp deterioration in air quality in July 2026, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) rising by nearly 51 per cent compared to the same month last year, according to monthly data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The average AQI increased from 78 in July 2025 to 118 in July 2026, while average PM10 concentration rose from 74 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) to 124 µg/m³, an increase of nearly 68 per cent. PM2.5 levels also rose from 29 µg/m³ to 39 µg/m³, a jump of nearly 35 per cent.

The July 2026 AQI was the highest July average recorded since 2019 in the dataset. The average AQI was 134 in July 2019, 84 in 2020, 110 in 2021, 87 in 2022, 84 in 2023, 96 in 2024 and 78 in 2025. The PM10 concentration of 124 µg/m³ was also the highest July level since 2019, though it remained below the July 2015 and 2019 levels of 145 µg/m³ and 144 µg/m³, respectively.

CREA said July 2025 was exceptionally clean, with an average AQI of 78 and PM10 concentration of 74 µg/m³—both the lowest July figures in the dataset for 2015-2026.