DJB gives nod to Rs 17,970 crore sewer overhaul

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has taken a series of steps to change the way the city’s water and sewerage services are managed, with a clear focus on accountability, preventive maintenance and better service for citizens.

The biggest among all decisions is the in-principle approval of a Rs 17,969.93 crore, 10-year programme to overhaul sewer maintenance across Delhi through a new ‘One Zone, One Operator’ model.

Delhi will be divided into eight zones, with one operator responsible for the entire sewer network in each zone, including sewer lines, manholes, pumping stations, and complaints.

The system will move from reactive, complaint-based repairs to planned preventive maintenance, with geo-tagged inspections and real-time monitoring through a central command centre. It also provides for 100% mechanical and robotic sewer cleaning.