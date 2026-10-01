Girl students take march on sexual assaults to secretariat

NEW DELHI: Over 200 students from universities, colleges and schools across the national capital joined the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Delhi’s march to the Secretariat in protest against the spate of sexual violence cases against women.

A delegation of the SFI met with Pradeep Tayal (Joint Secretary for the General Administration Department under the Government of NCT of Delhi) and submitted a memorandum demanding zero tolerance for FIR delays in cases of sexual violence, time-bound safety audit, CCTV and streetlights, safety in public transport, women’s safety assistance points and safe public toilets.

The SFI also called for gender sensitisation in schools, protection of gender and sexual minorities, accountability of authorities, and institutional sensitisation.

Many students carried placards that read “It’s crazy how my outfit reveals your mindset”, “Burn the patriarchy” and “Touch grass, not women”.

The students of Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women on also took out a march outside the college on Wednesday demanding enhanced security measures.